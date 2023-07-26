Kmet signed a four-year, $50 million contract extension with the Bears on Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Kmet's new deal reportedly includes $32.8 million guaranteed and $20 million in new first-year cash, a nice payday for the 2020 second-round pick. The move provides some additional surrounding stability for budding star Justin Fields, who showed a solid rapport with Kmet in 2022 as the tight end compiled a 50-544-7 receiving line in 17 contests. Chicago added Robert Tonyan to the tight end room this offseason, but Kmet's extension is a clear sign that the team is committed to him in the long term.