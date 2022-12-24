Kmet caught five passes for 27 yards in the Bears' 35-13 loss to the Bills on Sunday.

Kmet led the Bears with six targets, but the Bills were excellent at keeping the Chicago pass catchers from gaining much yardage after the catch. He's failed to reach 36 yards in four of his last five games, but he'll face a Detroit defense in Week 17 that he posted 74 yards and scored twice against earlier in the year. That past performance will make him worth consideration when setting fantasy lineups next week.