Kmet caught three of nine targets for 46 yards in the Bears' 25-24 win over the Raiders on Sunday.

After Kmet was targeted a total of seven times in three games, his nine targets against Las Vegas was likely a result of Chicago trying to use quick passes to keep the Las Vegas pass rush off of Caleb Williams. Despite the busy afternoon, Kmet will need to string a couple of games with high volume to be considered a reliable fantasy option.