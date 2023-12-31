Kmet (knee) remains listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons but is expected to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Kmet has yet to miss a game during his four-year NFL career, and he looks poised to continue his streak of consecutive appearances Sunday, despite managing just one limited practice this week while battling the knee injury. Because of his lack of full practice reps this week, Kmet could be at risk of having his snaps managed to some degree, though the Bears haven't indicated that will be the case. In any event, Kmet's status will be verified when Chicago releases its inactive list 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 1 p.m. ET kickoff.