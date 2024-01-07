Kmet (knee) is listed as questionable but is expected to be available for Sunday's game against the Packers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Kmet should be formally cleared when Chicago releases its inactive list 90 minutes prior to the 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff. Though Kmet looks poised to play through the knee injury for the second week in a row, it's unclear how much larger of a role he'll be able to handle Sunday after he was limited to just 13 snaps on offense in the Bears' 37-17 win over Atlanta in Week 17. The tight end at least appeared to be healthier in practice this week, as he turned in a limited practice Thursday before upgrading to full activity Friday.