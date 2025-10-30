Kmet (back) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

After missing the first game of his career in this past Sunday's loss to the Ravens, Kmet has opened Week 9 prep with a pair of limited sessions. If he can upgrade to full participation Friday, Kmet should be in good position to reclaim his usual duties as the Bears' starting tight end. While Kmet was sidelined this past weekend, rookie first-round pick Colston Loveland played a season-high 81 percent of the snaps on offense and finished with three catches for 38 yards on five targets.