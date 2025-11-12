Kmet (ankle) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Kmet cleared the concussion protocol in time to suit up for Chicago's comeback win over the Giants in Week 10, but he appears to have sustained an ankle injury during that contest. If the veteran tight end is able to resume handling full reps Thursday and/or Friday, he'll have a solid chance to avoid carrying an injury designation entirely for Sunday's road matchup against the Vikings. Kmet has drawn two or fewer targets in four consecutive appearances, with most routes for the tight end position instead going the way of rookie Colston Loveland.