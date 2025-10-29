Bears' Cole Kmet: Limited in return to practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kmet (back) was a limited practice participant Wednesday.
This marks Kmet's first on-field work since he sustained a back injury Week 7 against the Saints that resulted in the first absence of his six-year career this past Sunday in Baltimore. Getting back on the practice field Wednesday generally is a sign of progress, but he may need to get back to all activity Thursday and/or Friday to avoid a designation entirely ahead of Sunday's contest at Cincinnati.