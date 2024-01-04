Kmet (knee) practiced on a limited basis Thursday.

Kmet is a step ahead of last week's practice regimen as he tends to a knee issue, putting in a limited session one day earlier this time around. Still, he entered last weekend listed as questionable for this past Sunday's game against the Falcons, for which he was active but blanked in the box score. It remains to be seen if Kmet has a designation ahead of this Sunday's contest at Green Bay, something that will be revealed on Friday's injury report.