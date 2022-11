Kmet caught two passes for 27 yards in the Bears' 31-10 loss to the Jets on Sunday.

With Justin Fields (shoulder) sitting out, Trevor Siemian threw six passes to Kmet, leading the team. But with the Bears struggling to move the ball after their first few drives, there was very little production in the passing game to go around. It's unlikely that Kmet reaches his weekly fantasy value until Fields returns to the lineup.