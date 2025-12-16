Kmet was listed as a limited participant for Tuesday's walk-through practice due to ankle and knee injuries.

Kmet is tending to a pair of injuries after he played 48 of 66 offensive snaps and finished with two catches for 28 yards on four targets in Sunday's 31-3 win over the Browns. He'll have two more practices to prove his health in advance of this Saturday's game against the Packers, but the fact that he's being listed as limited rather than a non-participant on the Bears' initial Week 16 report suggests he's on track to play.