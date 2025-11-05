Kmet (concussion) practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday.

Kmet left this past Sunday's game at Cincinnati in the second quarter and eventually was diagnosed with a concussion. Considering he's already able to mix into some drills just three days later signifies that he's progressing well through the protocol for head injuries, but he'll still need to gain clearance from an independent neurologist in order to play Sunday against the Giants. Rookie first-round pick Colston Loveland, who broke out with six catches for 118 yards and two touchdowns Week 9, is poised to have a larger role moving forward no matter when Kmet suits up again.