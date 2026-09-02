Kmet is listed as a starting tight end along with Colston Loveland on the Bears' unofficial depth chart heading into the Sept. 13 season opener versus the Panthers.

The Bears make ample use of 12- and 13-personnel groupings that will allow Kmet and Loveland to frequently share the field together, but Loveland remains the clear top receiving option of the two and will be a featured part of the passing game. Kmet, meanwhile, will function primarily as a blocker, though he's not a total non-entity as a receiver. The 27-year-old churned out a career-best 73-719-6 receiving line on 90 targets in 2023, though Kmet's production has fallen off precipitously over the past two seasons. That trend may only continue into 2026 while Loveland preps for a heightened role after he was more of a part-time player for the first half of his rookie campaign.