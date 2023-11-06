Kmet (knee) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's practice estimate.

The Bears conducted a walk-through Monday, but with Kmet logging a 'DNP' designation, the tight end's status is now worth monitoring ahead of Thursday night's game against the Panthers. Added context regarding Kmet's Week 10 availability will arrive when Tuesday's injury report is posted, but in Sunday's 24-17 loss to the Saints, Kmet was on the field for 58 of the Bears' 68 snaps on offense, while catching six of his eight targets for 55 yards and two touchdowns.