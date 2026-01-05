Kmet caught two of three targets for 16 yards in the Bears' 19-16 loss to the Lions on Sunday.

Kmet finished the season with 30 receptions on 48 targets for 347 yards and two touchdowns while catching two or fewer passes in all but three games. He was held under 20 receiving yards nine times and frequently operated as a blocker in two-tight-end sets alongside Colston Loveland. He is signed with Chicago through 2027 but projects as a low-ceiling fantasy option if his usage remains unchanged.