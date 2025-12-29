Kmet caught both targets for 16 yards in the Bears' 42-38 loss to the 49ers on Sunday.

Kmet has caught two or three passes in five straight contests, including two targets in this game while operating behind Colston Loveland. After posting between 28 and 45 receiving yards in four of those games, he has been held to 16 yards or fewer in his last two. The limited target volume keeps him confined to deep-league tight end consideration.