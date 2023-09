Kmet caught five of seven targets for 44 yards in Sunday's 38-20 loss to the Packers. He also rushed once for zero yards.

Kmet tied with two others for Chicago's team lead in targets, but his production mostly came in garbage time. With quarterback Justin Fields still unproven as a downfield passer, Kmet holds moderate value as an underneath option, with added upside in the red zone after seven touchdowns last term.