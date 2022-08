Kmet and the Bears' starting offense are expected to play the entire first half Saturday against the Browns, Alyssa Barbieri of USA Today reports.

Coach Matt Eberflus had his starters on the field for limited action during the first two preseason games, but he expects to give them much more work in the preseason finale. Kmet caught two passes for 31 yards in one drive with Justin Fields in last week's game, and he'll look to build on that chemistry against Cleveland.