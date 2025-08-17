Kmet may not suit up with the rest of Chicago's starters during Sunday's preseason game against Buffalo, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.

The Bears are expected to play their starters versus the Bills, according to Sean Hammond of the Chicago Tribune. This would include Kmet as TE1. But, he was seen working under the supervision of members of Chicago's training staff during early pregame warmups, which indicates that he's not guaranteed to participate in Sunday's exhibition. The 26-year-old was previously sidelined with a back injury for a couple days during training camp before he returned to the field Aug. 8. If Kmet is out, then rookie first-round pick Colston Loveland would be in line to start ahead of fellow tight end Durham Smythe.