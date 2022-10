Kmet caught one pass for 15 yards in the Bears' 12-7 loss to the Commanders on Thursday.

Even though Justin Fields threw a season-high 27 passes, Kmet was targeted just three times. He's failed to surpass 16 yards in four of six games while not posting more than 46 yards in any game. Unless he sees a significant change in his role, he'll remain a low-floor option for fantasy.