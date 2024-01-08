Kmet (forearm) didn't return to Sunday's 17-9 loss at Green Bay, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports.

Kmet took a big hit on a 27-yard catch in the fourth quarter, and while quarterback Justin Fields an incompletion his way three plays later, the tight end was ruled out before the end of the contest. With three catches (on four targets) for 41 yards Week 18, Kmet ended the 2023 campaign with a serviceable 73-719-6 line on 90 targets in 17 games. As the 2020 second-round pick heads into the first year of his four-year, $50 million extension that he signed back in July, his status as an iron man remains intact, as he's played in 67 of a possible 67 games to start his career.