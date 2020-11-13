Kmet (groin) didn't participate in Friday's practice.
Kmet missed a practice last week with a groin injury and was ultimately active for the Week 9 loss to Tennessee, but his status is uncertain once again after a second straight missed practice. The rookie second-rounder needs to get on the field in some capacity Saturday to have a shot at playing in Monday's divisional clash against the Vikings. Demetrius Harris and J.P. Holtz both stand to see increased usage behind starter Jimmy Graham if Kmet is forced to miss Week 10.