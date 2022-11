Kmet (thigh) was a full practice participant Friday and doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against Chicago, Larry Mayer of the Bears' official site reports.

Kmet was absent Wednesday and limited Thursday before ultimately logging a full practice. He caught five touchdown passes the past three weeks after a 27-game streak without one, and while the TD parade can't last forever, he does face another subpar defense this Sunday, playing in a dome against the Falcons.