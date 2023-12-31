Kmet wasn't targeted on 13 offensive snaps during Sunday's 37-17 victory against the Falcons, Mike Clay of ESPN.com reports.

Kmet was contained to one limited practice during Week 17 prep due to a knee injury that he sustained last Sunday against the Cardinals. While he was deemed questionable for this Sunday's contest, he was able to suit up, but he mostly was used as a run blocker, as Clay noted eight of Kmet's snaps occurred on runs. Robert Tonyan was the only Bears tight end to be targeted, as he hauled in three of four passes for 40 yards. Kmet's health may dictate how much Chicago is willing to put on his plate, so his activity level in the coming days will be key to determining if he'll be involved in the passing game Week 18 at Green Bay.