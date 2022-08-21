site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: bears-cole-kmet-not-expected-to-play-saturday | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Bears' Cole Kmet: Not expected to play Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Kmet is unlikely to take the field Saturday in the preseason finale against the Browns, Alyssa Barbieri of USA Today reports.
The Bears are expected to rest their starters to avoid injury in a meaningless game. Unless the coaching staff changes course, we'll see Kmet in Week 1 against the 49ers.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 4 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 3 min read