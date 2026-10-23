The Bears placed Kmet (knee) on injured reserve Friday.

Kmet suffered a season-ending right knee injury during the fourth quarter of the Bears' 30-24 win over the Patriots on Thursday. Even with the emergence of Colston Loveland, Kmet was still a key piece in Chicago's offense as a run blocker, and he'll end his 2026 regular season with a 10-87-1 receiving line (on 14 targets) across seven games. Rookie third-rounder Sam Roush is the only other healthy tight end on the 53-man roster other than Loveland, so the Bears could look to bolster the position group by trade or free agency.