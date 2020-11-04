Kmet corralled his only target for two yards during Sunday's 26-23 overtime loss to New Orleans.

Kmet dealt with a back injury and was reported as a limited participant in practice for the first time all season last Wednesday. The second-round rookie was able to recover with a full session the following day, ultimately recording his eighth appearance of 2020 Sunday against New Orleans. Despite him fielding a season-high 30 offensive snaps in the contest, Kmet's production against the Saints was a distant cry from the four catches, 65 yards and one touchdown he produced the preceding two outings.