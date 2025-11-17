Kmet caught all five of his targets for 45 yards in the Bears' 19-17 win over the Vikings on Sunday.

Kmet dealt with a back issue during the practice week, but it clearly didn't hamper him in Chicago's victory, as the veteran tight end paced the team in catches and receiving yards while finishing tied for second with his five targets. Kmet has just one touchdown on the season and has yet to reach 50 receiving yards in a single contest. He's recorded 16 catches for 192 yards and one score on 28 targets through nine games.