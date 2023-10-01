Kmet brought in seven of nine targets for 85 yards and two touchdowns in the Bears' 31-28 loss to the Broncos on Sunday. He also rushed once for one yard.

Kmet was second in receptions and receiving yards on the afternoon for Chicago with what were also season-high figures. The fourth-year pro's pair of scoring grabs, which came from 22 and three yards out in the second quarter, featured some nifty work from Kmet in conjunction with a scrambling Justin Fields. Kmet typically has a handful of productive games per season, so Sunday's numbers aren't a complete surprise. However, they may also not be easily replicable, but Kmet will aim to carry his momentum over into a Week 5 Thursday night matchup against the Commanders.