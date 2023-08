Kmet could be second on the Bears in receptions, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports.

After signing a big contract extension, Kmet is expected to be a core part of the Bears offense. He also provides the team with a big target in the middle of the field. Expect the team to use plenty of two tight end packages, and Robert Tonyan will play quite a bit, but Kmet has a chance of being a featured part of the passing game.