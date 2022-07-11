Kmet anticipates having a large role in the passing game under new offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, John Schrock of NBC Sports Chicagoreports.

Getsy comes over from Green Bay, where he mostly worked with mediocre tight ends but did help coordinate a prolific 2020 passing attack with QB Aaron Rodgers throwing 48 TDs and TE Robert Tonyan scoring 11 TDs of them on only 59 targets. Kmet got 93 targets last season under a different coaching staff, but his 60 catches produced only 612 yards (10.2 YPC, 6.6 YPT) and nary a touchdown. While the 2020 second-round pick has shown some potential as a chain-mover, he's scored just once on 18 career red-zone targets and has only one gain of more than 25 yards. Development from QB Justin Fields would go a long way in helping with the lack of big plays and TDs, and there is some volume upside for Kmet in a Chicago offense with subpar options at wide receiver behind undersized No. 1 Darnell Mooney.