Kmet (back) practiced in full Thursday.
Kmet has consistently played around 30 percent of the snaps on offense each week this season, but the rookie second-rounder only recently has been making an impact in the box score, gathering in all four targets for 65 yards and a TD over the last two games. He kicked off this week with a limited showing Wednesday but bucked the back injury on the second Week 8 practice report. While he'll continue to play second fiddle to starting TE Jimmy Graham, Kmet seems to be developing a rapport with starting quarterback Nick Foles.