Kmet (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Packers.
Kmet was a full practice participant Wednesday before logging limited sessions Thursday and Friday. He's played at least 78 percent of offensive snaps in five straight games, and there hasn't been any suggestion he's in serious danger of missing Sunday's all-important contest. The increased playing time hasn't resulted in much production, with Kmet averaging 2.8 catches for 23.2 yards and 0.2 TDs on 5.0 targets the past five weeks.