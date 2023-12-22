Kmet (quadriceps) remained limited at Friday's practice and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

Kmet was added to the injury report Thursday as a limited participant, marking his first listing of any kind since the first week of November. His ability to practice in any capacity Friday suggests the quad injury isn't serious, though the timing might still be a problem when it comes to his availability/contributions this Sunday. The Bears and Cardinals are scheduled for a late-afternoon kickoff Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET, with Robert Tonyan set up to get most of the routes and targets and tight end if Kmet is inactive.