Kmet caught three passes for 16 yards in Chicago's 21-9 loss to the Saints in the wild-card round.

Kmet had all three of his receptions in the first half and wasn't heard from afterwards in a game the Bears were dominated in time of possession, resulting in limited opportunities. After being an afterthought in the offense through the first 12 games of the season, he was targeted at least six times in four of the last five regular-season games, ending the season with 29 receptions for 243 yards and two touchdowns. He'll enter 2021 in the second year of a four-year contract, and he'll likely be an emerging fantasy force as the team's lead tight end who's expected to play a three-down role.