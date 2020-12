Kmet caught two passes for 12 yards in the Bears' 33-27 victory over the Vikings on Sunday.

Kmet was targeted just twice, though with the Bears playing with a lead for the majority of this contest, they attempted just 21 passes, and the tight end failed to reach seven targets for the first time in three games. Although he's performed well lately, he's yet to surpass 45 yards in a game, making him a risky fantasy option in Week 16 against a weak Jacksonville defense.