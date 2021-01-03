Kmet (shoulder) is active for Sunday's matchup against Green Bay.
The rookie tight end gets the green light for Chicago's Week 17 matchup, as the Bears aim to clinch a second playoff trip in three years with a win over their division rivals. Kmet didn't have any reported issues coming out of last Sunday's win over the Jaguars, but he was labeled questionable for the regular-season finale after submitting limited practices Thursday and Friday. Officially active for his 16th appearance of the year, Kmet enters the regular-season finale with a stat line of 21 receptions, 202 yards and two TDs.