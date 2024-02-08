Kmet said Thursday on media row before Super Bowl LVIII that he sustained a broken right forearm in the Bears' Week 18 loss at Green Bay, Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Kmet was donning a brace due to the hit he took at the end of a 27-yard catch in the season finale, which caused him to sit out most of the fourth quarter. The timing of the injury likely allowed the 2020 second-round pick to keep his games played streak (67 of 67) to begin his career intact, and his career-high 73 catches (seventh among tight ends) translated to 719 yards (ninth) and six touchdowns (tied for second). Kmet expects to gain medical clearance in the near future, meaning it won't impact his work in the offseason.