Kmet took his only reception for 29 yards in Sunday's preseason win over the Bills.

Kmet was the only question mark amongst the first-team offense heading into Sunday's dress rehearsal, but he wound up suiting up after working with the training staff pregame. The veteran starter showed no ill effects from the minor back injury he was nursing earlier in camp, ripping off a 29-yard gain with his only touch against Buffalo. Kmet posted a modest 47/474/4 receiving line in 17 games last season, but he will face playing time competition after the Bears drafted TE Colston Loveland with the 10th overall pick.