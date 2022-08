Kmet caught three receptions for 36 yards and one touchdown on three targets in Chicago's preseason game against Cleveland on Saturday.

Kmet's first two NFL seasons faced plenty of struggles, but he's still just 23 years old and possesses above-average athleticism at a big build. As much as the Bears might throw poorly and infrequently in 2022, Kmet's projection gets a boost for the fact that he might be the second-leading target behind Darnell Mooney.