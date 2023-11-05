Kmet brought in six of eight targets for 55 yards and two touchdowns in the Bears' 24-17 loss to the Saints on Sunday.

Kmet was a big first-half factor, bringing in 18- and nine-yard scoring grabs in the first and second quarters, respectively. The sure-handed tight end continued to be productive throughout the afternoon and finished as the team leader in receptions while checking in second in receiving yards. Kmet and rookie quarterback Tyson Bagent have enjoyed excellent chemistry in the last two games -- the former has posted a 16-134-2 line on 18 targets in that span -- but Justin Fields (thumb) could be back under center for Thursday night's Week 10 matchup against the Panthers.