Kmet finished with a 31-yard reception on four targets in Monday's 27-24 loss to the Vikings.

The Bears invested a first-round pick in April's draft in another tight end in Colston Loveland, but at least for one week, Kmet served as the team's top option at the position. In addition to garnering the start, Kmet out-snapped the rookie by a 60-38 margin and also earned two more targets than Loveland, who finished with two receptions for 12 yards. Loveland had missed time in the spring while recovering from January shoulder surgery, so it's possible that with more practice time as the season unfolds, he could eventually usurp Kmet on the depth chart.