Kmet caught five passes for 66 yards in the Bears' 28-13 win over the Lions on Sunday.

Kmet took advantage of a coverage bust by the Lions on a 41-yard catch and run. Otherwise, he gave Justin Fields a solid possession receiver and complement to top-receiver DJ Moore. Kmet has only found the end zone in one of his last seven games, though he posted at least 43 yards in four of his last five games. He'll remain a weekly floor play capable of going on a touchdown streak at any time.