Bears' Cole Kmet: Shut out again
RotoWire Staff
Kmet failed to catch his only target in the Bears' 19-11 loss to the Colts on Sunday.
Kmet has caught just a single pass for 12 yards on the season, and he won't have fantasy value unless his role in the Chicago passing attack increases significantly.
