Kmet did not garner a target during Sunday's 30-26 win against the Falcons.
The rookie tight end has been on the field for more than 30 percent of Chicago's offensive snaps in all three of his outings, though he has only logged one catch for 12 yards on 68 total plays. Jimmy Graham has a team-high three receiving touchdowns through Week 3, but Kmet has yet to establish a rapport of his own with Bears signal-callers. As Nick Foles earns his first start with Chicago, Kmet faces a matchup against a Colts defense that has permitted an NFL-low 32 receiving yards to opposing tight ends.