Kmet brought in all three targets for 36 yards and a touchdown in the Bears' 24-15 win over the Eagles on Friday.

Kmet led the Bears in receiving yards on a day when Caleb Williams completed under 50.0 percent of his passes and threw for only 154 yards. The veteran tight end also was on the receiving end of Williams' only scoring toss, recording a 28-yard TD with just over six minutes remaining to extend a 17-9 lead. However, Friday marked just the second multi-reception tally over the last seven games for Kmet, so he remains difficult to trust in a Week 14 road matchup against the Packers on Sunday, Dec. 7.