Kmet caught two passes for 22 yards in the Bears' 41-10 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday.

In a game that Justin Fields threw for just 99 yards, Kmet was second on the team with his 22 yards. Going into this game, Chicago passed for at least 200 yards in their previous two contests, so Kmet should return closer to the 41 yards he was averaging. However, the lack of scoring by the Bears offense could limit Kmet's touchdown upside.