Kmet (ankle/knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Packers.

Kmet opened Week 16 prep with a limited walkthrough Tuesday and limited practice Wednesday due to ankle and knee injuries before progressing to all activity Thursday. He told Scott Bair of Marquee Sports Network after the latter session that he intended to play Saturday, which now will come to pass. Despite handling between 63 and 79 percent of the offensive snaps in each of the last six contests, Kmet has put together just a 14-159-1 line on 18 targets, while rookie TE Colston Loveland has earned similar snap shares but compiled a 22-264-2 line on 29 targets during that stretch.