Kmet (quadriceps) is active for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

The Bears tacked Kmet on to their Week 16 injury report Thursday as limited due to a quadriceps injury, and he maintained that activity level Friday before entering the weekend as questionable. Now that he's confirmed as active, he'll extend his streak to 65 straight appearances to begin his career. Since Justin Fields returned to action Week 11 following a four-game absence due to a dislocated right thumb, Kmet has gathered in 20 of 24 targets for 152 yards and one touchdown over the last four contests.