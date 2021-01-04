Kmet caught seven passes for 41 yards in the Bears' 35-16 loss to the Packers on Sunday.

Kmet was third on the team with eight targets, and he was an important part of a ball-control attack designed to keep the Packers offense off the field. After being an afterthought in the offense through the first 12 games of the season, he was targeted at least six times in four of the last five games, ending the season with 29 receptions for 243 yards and two touchdowns. After the Bears complete their playoff run, he'll enter the second of a four-year contract, and he'll likely be an emerging fantasy force as the team's lead tight end.